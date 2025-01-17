WHO Launches $1.5 Billion Appeal to Address Unprecedented Global Health Crises

The World Health Organization (WHO) is urgently seeking $1.5 billion through its 2025 Health Emergency Appeal (HEA) to address a mounting global health crisis fueled by conflict, climate change, epidemics, and mass displacement. With 305 million people requiring immediate humanitarian aid, the appeal represents a crucial lifeline for those facing dire circumstances.

Launched by WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the HEA outlines the organization’s strategy to respond to 42 health emergencies, including 17 classified as Grade 3 – the most severe, requiring comprehensive responses.

“Conflicts, outbreaks, and climate disasters are relentless and overlapping, pushing health systems and vulnerable populations to their breaking points,” said Dr. Tedros. “This appeal enables WHO to save lives, uphold the right to health, and offer hope to those in the most desperate need.”

Urgent Priorities for 2025

The appeal focuses on addressing critical challenges across four interconnected areas:

Conflict Zones: Delivering emergency care in regions like the Democratic Republic of Congo, Sudan, and the occupied Palestinian territories. Climate Change: Mitigating the health impacts of extreme weather events, including support for populations affected by drought, flooding, and heatwaves. Disease Outbreaks: Controlling cholera, measles, and other outbreaks through vaccination campaigns and health interventions. Displacement: Providing health services to millions of displaced people, including mental health support, maternal care, and nutrition programs.

Integrated and Equity-Focused Response

WHO’s efforts go beyond immediate health interventions, prioritizing sustainable, community-driven solutions. “From emergency response to empowering local communities, WHO is focused on equity and long-term preparedness,” emphasized Dr. Tedros.

Key areas of focus include:

Essential Medical Supplies : Ensuring availability of life-saving medicines, vaccines, and equipment.

: Ensuring availability of life-saving medicines, vaccines, and equipment. Nutrition and Maternal Health : Treating malnutrition and providing care to mothers and children.

: Treating malnutrition and providing care to mothers and children. Mental Health Services: Addressing trauma in conflict-affected populations.

Grade 3 Emergency Funding Needs

The HEA highlights specific financial requirements for each of the Grade 3 emergencies, which include:

Sudan : Addressing the health impacts of ongoing conflict and displacement.

: Addressing the health impacts of ongoing conflict and displacement. Yemen : Supporting populations suffering from years of war and humanitarian collapse.

: Supporting populations suffering from years of war and humanitarian collapse. Syria: Providing care in a context of protracted conflict and displacement.

Achievements and Growing Challenges

In 2024, WHO delivered critical assistance despite limited funding:

Vaccination campaigns protected millions from cholera, polio, and measles outbreaks.

Essential medical care reached conflict-affected regions under challenging conditions.

Mental health and psychosocial support services benefited thousands traumatized by violence.

However, the escalating severity of crises has outpaced global resources, leaving vulnerable populations at heightened risk.

A Call for Global Solidarity

“This appeal is not just about funding—it’s a call to action,” Dr. Tedros stated. “As crises grow more frequent and severe, global solidarity is imperative to bridge the gap between needs and resources.”

Donors, governments, and individuals are urged to support the HEA, ensuring that no one is left behind. Contributions will fund life-saving interventions, strengthen health systems, and lay the groundwork for future resilience.

For more information or to contribute, visit WHO’s Health Emergency Appeal.