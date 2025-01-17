Breakthrough in Ayurvedic Medicine: Amrith Noni Artho Plus Completes Successful Clinical Trials

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 17: In a landmark achievement for the field of Ayurvedic medicine, Amrith Noni has successfully completed human clinical trials for its leading product, Amrith Noni Artho Plus. The trials were conducted collaboratively with Nalanda Clinserve, adhering to the stringent regulations of CTRI-Reg India, indicative of the brand's commitment to delivering effective solutions to consumers.

During a press conference in Mumbai, Dr. A.K. Srinivasamurthy, Managing Director of ValYou Products Ltd., addressed the urgent need for innovative arthritis treatments, a condition affecting over 210 million Indians. "Despite lacking a definitive cure, there is a critical necessity for effective management strategies to combat the rise of arthritis induced by stress and lifestyle changes," he emphasized.

Smt. Mangalambike, Managing Director of OmShree Marketing Solutions Pvt. Ltd., remarked on the product's development involving skilled Ayurvedic doctors and scientists, branding it as India's top-selling joint pain management solution. The clinical trials, which included over 40 patients per condition across six months, demonstrated significant improvements in pain relief and quality-of-life measures, as verified by Dr. K. Venkateshwaralu of Nalanda Clinserve.

