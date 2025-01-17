Enigmatic Illness Claims 16 Lives: Mystery Deepens in Rajouri Village
A mysterious illness has resulted in 16 deaths in Badhaal village, Rajouri district, since December 2022. Authorities are baffled as investigations reveal no signs of viral, bacterial, or fungal infections. An SIT is formed to explore possible criminal angles. Toxicological analysis detected toxins in specimens.
A baffling illness has claimed 16 lives in the small village of Badhaal in Rajouri district, leaving authorities puzzled since the first reported death two months ago.
The latest victim, Jatti Begum, 60, died last Friday, while several others remain critical. Officials have quarantined affected families' homes and relocated relatives to monitored government housing.
An investigation, led by an 11-member SIT, has revealed no evidence of viral, bacterial, or fungal infections, though toxicology tests detected toxins. Authorities continue to probe potential criminal angles as the mysterious illness remains unsolved.
