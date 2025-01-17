Left Menu

Enigmatic Illness Claims 16 Lives: Mystery Deepens in Rajouri Village

A mysterious illness has resulted in 16 deaths in Badhaal village, Rajouri district, since December 2022. Authorities are baffled as investigations reveal no signs of viral, bacterial, or fungal infections. An SIT is formed to explore possible criminal angles. Toxicological analysis detected toxins in specimens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 17-01-2025 14:39 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 14:39 IST
Enigmatic Illness Claims 16 Lives: Mystery Deepens in Rajouri Village
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A baffling illness has claimed 16 lives in the small village of Badhaal in Rajouri district, leaving authorities puzzled since the first reported death two months ago.

The latest victim, Jatti Begum, 60, died last Friday, while several others remain critical. Officials have quarantined affected families' homes and relocated relatives to monitored government housing.

An investigation, led by an 11-member SIT, has revealed no evidence of viral, bacterial, or fungal infections, though toxicology tests detected toxins. Authorities continue to probe potential criminal angles as the mysterious illness remains unsolved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI evolution in academic libraries: A critical assessment framework for the digital age

The future of household robotics is here and it’s affordable

Revolutionary AI tool identifies ideal candidates for clinical trials

Trustworthy vs reliable AI: How labels shape our confidence in automotive technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025