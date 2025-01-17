Left Menu

Rajasthan's Journey to Healthier Tomorrow: 'Apno Swasth Rajasthan' Initiative

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma emphasizes the Rajasthan government's commitment to improving healthcare. Initiatives like increased budget allocation, cashless treatment schemes, and digital health records are highlighted. The state excels in healthcare metrics, surpassing national averages. Efforts are ongoing, with plans to fill 50,000 medical department posts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 17-01-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 20:46 IST
Rajasthan's Journey to Healthier Tomorrow: 'Apno Swasth Rajasthan' Initiative
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma affirmed his government's pledge to transform Rajasthan into a healthier state through the 'Apno Swasth Rajasthan' initiative. The emphasis lies on prioritizing improved medical facilities, facilitated by expert contributions from the medical community to the state's budget deliberations.

Addressing the pre-budget dialogue, Sharma underscored efforts to bolster the state's healthcare services. He noted a record 8.26% of the budget dedicated to medical care, surpassing national averages in various health metrics, including institutional delivery and infant-maternal mortality rates.

The government is implementing measures like the Mukhyamantri Ayushman Arogya Yojana for cashless treatment, extending benefits ranging from serious diseases care to pediatric packages. Digitizing health records through Abha ID and expanding health institutions exemplify Rajasthan's proactive strides in healthcare enhancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025