Rajasthan's Journey to Healthier Tomorrow: 'Apno Swasth Rajasthan' Initiative

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma affirmed his government's pledge to transform Rajasthan into a healthier state through the 'Apno Swasth Rajasthan' initiative. The emphasis lies on prioritizing improved medical facilities, facilitated by expert contributions from the medical community to the state's budget deliberations.

Addressing the pre-budget dialogue, Sharma underscored efforts to bolster the state's healthcare services. He noted a record 8.26% of the budget dedicated to medical care, surpassing national averages in various health metrics, including institutional delivery and infant-maternal mortality rates.

The government is implementing measures like the Mukhyamantri Ayushman Arogya Yojana for cashless treatment, extending benefits ranging from serious diseases care to pediatric packages. Digitizing health records through Abha ID and expanding health institutions exemplify Rajasthan's proactive strides in healthcare enhancement.

