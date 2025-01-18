Left Menu

Hidden Dangers of Compounded Weight-Loss Drugs

A recent study reveals many websites selling compounded versions of weight-loss drugs do not inform users of risks, often misleading users about FDA approval. Researchers identified over 70 websites with vague safety disclosures. Experts emphasize stricter oversight of these drug advertisements.

Updated: 18-01-2025 00:53 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 00:53 IST
Hidden Dangers of Compounded Weight-Loss Drugs
An alarming number of online platforms selling compounded weight-loss medications are failing to adequately inform consumers of potential risks, according to a study released Friday. Researchers found that over half of the 79 websites analyzed did not clarify that their products lacked FDA approval, while some implied approval misleadingly.

Dr. Ashwin Chetty from Yale University highlighted the potential hazards of incomplete or inaccurate information, warning that such practices could lead to adverse effects if patients abruptly discontinue use. The study further found that many websites overstated the drugs' benefits without providing necessary precautions and side effects.

The demand for these compounded drugs has been driven by shortages of FDA-approved versions from Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly. Experts call for clearer advertising and stricter oversight to prevent misleading promotions that exploit regulatory loopholes and fuel market demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

