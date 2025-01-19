Iswarya Health's Leap into Super Speciality Care: 400-Bed Hospital Launched

Iswarya Health Pvt Ltd made a significant stride in healthcare by inaugurating its first 400-bed super speciality hospital in Tamil Nadu on Sunday. The Iswarya Hospital, a 12-story facility, promises comprehensive healthcare with 72 clinical service departments and state-of-the-art technologies.

The launch was marked by an ambitious offer of 100 free heart surgeries for eligible patients. Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian, along with other dignitaries, presided over the event, highlighting the hospital's commitment to providing specialized care in fields such as cardiology, orthopaedics, and neurology.

Chairman K Veluswamy emphasized the importance of having a comprehensive range of services under one roof, catering to modern healthcare challenges. Dr. Arun Muthuvel reiterated Iswarya's mission to deliver empathetic and personalized patient care, supported by advanced technology and skilled medical professionals.

