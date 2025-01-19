Left Menu

Iswarya Health's Leap into Super Speciality Care: 400-Bed Hospital Launched

Iswarya Health Pvt Ltd has inaugurated its new 400-bed super speciality hospital, Iswarya Hospital, in Tamil Nadu. The hospital, equipped with advanced technologies, offers 72 clinical services and has launched a scheme for 100 free heart surgeries. It aims to provide top-notch patient-centered care with personalized treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 19-01-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 18:58 IST
Iswarya Health's Leap into Super Speciality Care: 400-Bed Hospital Launched
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Iswarya Health Pvt Ltd made a significant stride in healthcare by inaugurating its first 400-bed super speciality hospital in Tamil Nadu on Sunday. The Iswarya Hospital, a 12-story facility, promises comprehensive healthcare with 72 clinical service departments and state-of-the-art technologies.

The launch was marked by an ambitious offer of 100 free heart surgeries for eligible patients. Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian, along with other dignitaries, presided over the event, highlighting the hospital's commitment to providing specialized care in fields such as cardiology, orthopaedics, and neurology.

Chairman K Veluswamy emphasized the importance of having a comprehensive range of services under one roof, catering to modern healthcare challenges. Dr. Arun Muthuvel reiterated Iswarya's mission to deliver empathetic and personalized patient care, supported by advanced technology and skilled medical professionals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unequal Roots: Exploring Inequality and Reform in Sub-Saharan Africa

Turkiye’s Circular Economy Shift: A Path to Sustainable Growth and EU Alignment

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025