Pregnancy's Impact on the Brain: A U-Shaped Grey Matter Revolution

A study reveals that grey matter volume decreases by about five percent during pregnancy, partially recovering postpartum. The changes affect 94% of the brain, especially the default mode network, integral for social cognition. Greater grey matter recovery correlates with stronger mother-infant bonds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2025 13:45 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 13:45 IST
A new study published in Nature Communications unveils significant insights into how pregnancy impacts the brain. Researchers observed a five percent reduction in grey matter volume during pregnancy, followed by partial recovery in the postpartum period.

Led by a team from Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona, the research involved MRI scans of nearly 180 first-time pregnant women. These scans highlighted changes in 94 percent of the brain, particularly in the default mode network, essential for social cognition.

Interestingly, the study found a correlation between grey matter recovery and mother-infant bonding. The findings suggest a biological basis for these changes, linked to estrogen fluctuations observed during and after pregnancy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

