Outbreak Alert: Marburg Virus Hits Tanzania
Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan has confirmed an outbreak of the Marburg virus, with a single case identified. Laboratory tests were conducted and confirmed in Kagera and Dar es Salaam. The announcement was made during a press conference attended by WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
In a significant health alert, Tanzania faces a potential crisis as President Samia Suluhu Hassan confirmed an outbreak of the Marburg virus in the east African nation.
Addressing the media, President Hassan announced that laboratory tests at Kabaile Mobile Laboratory in Kagera had identified one patient as infected. This was further validated in Dar es Salaam.
Also present at the press briefing in Dodoma was WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, underscoring the seriousness of the situation as international health bodies remain on high alert.
