SirPAD Trial: Pioneering New Frontiers in PAD Treatment

Concept Medical Inc. announces completion of patient enrolment in the SirPAD Trial with 1,250+ participants. This landmark study evaluates sirolimus-coated balloons' efficacy in treating Peripheral Artery Disease, potentially reshaping future PAD treatment guidelines. Results are expected Q1-Q2 2026, reinforcing CMI's innovative role in vascular therapy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tampa | Updated: 21-01-2025 11:00 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 11:00 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Concept Medical Inc., a leader in drug-delivery technology for vascular interventions, has achieved successful patient enrolment for the SirPAD Trial, with over 1,250 participants. This significant milestone marks progress in evaluating sirolimus-coated balloons versus uncoated options for Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) treatment.

The SirPAD Trial stands as the world's largest of its kind, assessing major adverse limb events (MALE) in patients undergoing treatment with the MagicTouch PTA Sirolimus Coated Balloon. Principal Investigators, Prof. Dr. Nils Kucher and Prof. Dr. Stefano Barco, are at the helm of this research, which aims to establish whether this approach is non-inferior to standard treatments, and possibly superior.

Slated for results by early 2026, this study's completion reinforces Concept Medical's pioneering efforts in patient-centric vascular health solutions, building on previous trials such as SIRONA. SirPAD is crucial for providing critical evidence to inform future PAD treatment strategies and underscore the potential of sirolimus-coated technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

