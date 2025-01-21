Tragic Mishap: Ambulance Doors Jam in Bhilwara

In a tragic incident in Bhilwara, Rajasthan, a woman died while being rushed to the hospital after an apparent suicide attempt, reportedly due to malfunctioning ambulance doors.

The 45-year-old woman, Sulekha, attempted to take her life by hanging on Sunday. Emergency responders had to break the ambulance's window glass to extract her, but doctors pronounced her dead upon arrival at the district hospital.

Her family claims that valuable time was lost due to the jammed doors. However, the ambulance service provider, EMRIGHS, refuted the family's allegations, presenting documentation that showed no vital signs were exhibited when she entered the ambulance. A committee led by local officials is investigating the claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)