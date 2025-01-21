Tragic Mishap: Ambulance Doors Jam in Bhilwara
In Bhilwara, Rajasthan, a woman named Sulekha died after attempting suicide due, in part, to ambulance door malfunctions. Though officials stated she displayed no vital signs upon pickup, a family dispute asserts that crucial time was lost. Investigations are ongoing by local authorities.
In a tragic incident in Bhilwara, Rajasthan, a woman died while being rushed to the hospital after an apparent suicide attempt, reportedly due to malfunctioning ambulance doors.
The 45-year-old woman, Sulekha, attempted to take her life by hanging on Sunday. Emergency responders had to break the ambulance's window glass to extract her, but doctors pronounced her dead upon arrival at the district hospital.
Her family claims that valuable time was lost due to the jammed doors. However, the ambulance service provider, EMRIGHS, refuted the family's allegations, presenting documentation that showed no vital signs were exhibited when she entered the ambulance. A committee led by local officials is investigating the claims.
