Diarrhoea Outbreak in Puri: Tainted River at the Center

Four people have died from suspected diarrhoea in Kanas block of Puri district. Local officials are investigating the cause, pointing to contaminated Daya river water. Health teams are actively monitoring affected areas, and drinking water is being provided via tankers until a new project is completed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 21-01-2025 14:33 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 14:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Four individuals have succumbed to suspected diarrhoea in Kanas block, Puri district, as officials reported Tuesday.

Local authorities have visited the affected villages, distributed medicines, and cautioned residents against using Daya river water, as tests confirmed contamination. The Puri Chief District Medical Officer led inspections and highlighted ongoing issues with water supply.

With three patients in Bhubaneswar hospitals and seven in local care, a health team and ambulance remain stationed in the area. The Puri Collector confirmed the provision of tanker-supplied drinking water, set to continue until a new water project is finalized.

(With inputs from agencies.)

