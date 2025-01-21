Diarrhoea Outbreak in Puri: Tainted River at the Center

Four individuals have succumbed to suspected diarrhoea in Kanas block, Puri district, as officials reported Tuesday.

Local authorities have visited the affected villages, distributed medicines, and cautioned residents against using Daya river water, as tests confirmed contamination. The Puri Chief District Medical Officer led inspections and highlighted ongoing issues with water supply.

With three patients in Bhubaneswar hospitals and seven in local care, a health team and ambulance remain stationed in the area. The Puri Collector confirmed the provision of tanker-supplied drinking water, set to continue until a new water project is finalized.

