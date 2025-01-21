Left Menu

Pune on Alert: Rising Guillain-Barré Syndrome Cases Under Investigation

Pune civic authorities are investigating 22 suspected cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare nerve disorder. The cases observed mainly in the Sinhgad Road area require testing and surveillance. Experts express that the syndrome, commonly triggered by infections, is not a cause for panic, as treatments are effective.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 21-01-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 16:21 IST
Pune on Alert: Rising Guillain-Barré Syndrome Cases Under Investigation
  • Country:
  • India

Pune is witnessing an alarming rise in cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome, with 22 suspected instances reported, primarily in Sinhgad Road, prompting civic authorities to respond swiftly.

The Pune Municipal Corporation's health department has initiated testing and surveillance. Samples from affected patients have been sent to ICMR-NIV for further investigation, as confirmed by Dr. Nina Borade.

Medical experts assure the public that this immunological disorder, although serious, is manageable and unlikely to result in an epidemic, with supportive care being highly effective.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025