Pune on Alert: Rising Guillain-Barré Syndrome Cases Under Investigation
Pune civic authorities are investigating 22 suspected cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare nerve disorder. The cases observed mainly in the Sinhgad Road area require testing and surveillance. Experts express that the syndrome, commonly triggered by infections, is not a cause for panic, as treatments are effective.
- India
Pune is witnessing an alarming rise in cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome, with 22 suspected instances reported, primarily in Sinhgad Road, prompting civic authorities to respond swiftly.
The Pune Municipal Corporation's health department has initiated testing and surveillance. Samples from affected patients have been sent to ICMR-NIV for further investigation, as confirmed by Dr. Nina Borade.
Medical experts assure the public that this immunological disorder, although serious, is manageable and unlikely to result in an epidemic, with supportive care being highly effective.
