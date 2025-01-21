Pune on Alert: Rising Guillain-Barré Syndrome Cases Under Investigation

Pune is witnessing an alarming rise in cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome, with 22 suspected instances reported, primarily in Sinhgad Road, prompting civic authorities to respond swiftly.

The Pune Municipal Corporation's health department has initiated testing and surveillance. Samples from affected patients have been sent to ICMR-NIV for further investigation, as confirmed by Dr. Nina Borade.

Medical experts assure the public that this immunological disorder, although serious, is manageable and unlikely to result in an epidemic, with supportive care being highly effective.

(With inputs from agencies.)