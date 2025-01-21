Left Menu

Rising Cases of Guillain-Barré Syndrome in Pune Prompt Health Investigation

Pune has reported 24 suspected cases of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), an immunological nerve disorder. Health officials have launched an investigation into the sudden rise, focusing on bacterial and viral infections as potential causes. The disease is rare and generally recoverable with supportive medical care.

Updated: 21-01-2025 22:33 IST
  • India

In a significant health development, Pune has witnessed an alarming increase in suspected cases of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), a rare immunological nerve disorder. The city has reported 24 cases, prompting the state health department to form a team to investigate the surge. Samples have been dispatched for further examination to ICMR-NIV.

According to municipal health officials, the Sinhgad Road area in Pune is notably affected. Dr. Nina Borade, chief of the civic health department, stated that out of the 24 suspected cases, 10 were reported at Dinanath Mangeshkar Hospital, and other cases were distributed across several hospitals. An expert panel is conducting a detailed probe into these reports.

Dr. Babasaheb Tandale and a Rapid Response Team are heading the efforts to understand the rise in GBS cases. Common symptoms include muscle weakness and numbness, often triggered by infections like influenza. Though self-limiting, severe cases require supportive care including antibiotics and IV fluids. Officials urge calm, as most recover fully with treatment.

