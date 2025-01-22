ASEAN Welcomes Gaza Ceasefire, Urges Humanitarian Aid
The Southeast Asian bloc ASEAN has endorsed a ceasefire in Gaza and urged the full implementation of this accord, as well as the release of all hostages and detainees. Malaysia, as chair, emphasized the need for unhampered humanitarian assistance to Palestinians, advocating for swift and secure aid delivery.
The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has welcomed the recent ceasefire in Gaza, urging all parties involved to implement it fully and release hostages and detainees. This announcement was reported by Malaysia, which currently chairs the bloc.
In a statement released on Wednesday, the ASEAN chair called for a comprehensive and unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance for Palestinians, emphasizing the urgency of ensuring aid reaches those in need swiftly and safely.
ASEAN's call for action comes amidst ongoing regional tensions and underscored their commitment to supporting peace and humanitarian efforts in the Middle East.
