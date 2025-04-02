Left Menu

Niger's Path to Reform: Junta Frees Political and Military Detainees

Niger's junta has released former officials and military personnel detained after the 2023 coup, part of reforms to transition to democracy. This includes ex-ministers and activists. The move follows a national reform conference and the swearing-in of Abdourahamane Tchiani as the transitional president.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Niamey | Updated: 02-04-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 18:46 IST
Niger's Path to Reform: Junta Frees Political and Military Detainees
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Niger

Niger's military junta has taken a significant step towards political reform by releasing dozens of former government and military officials who were detained after the 2023 coup.

The release, announced on state television, aligns with recommendations from a recent national reform conference outlining the country's transition to democratic rule.

High-profile figures released include Mahamane Sani Issoufou, former oil minister and son of an ex-president, and Foumakoye Gado, a party leader. This development follows the swearing-in of junta leader Abdourahamane Tchiani for a five-year transitional presidency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

