Renew Your Spirit at Dharana: A Winter Retreat for Holistic Wellbeing

Dharana at Shillim offers a transformative retreat for those seeking revitalization during winter. Nestled in a serene part of the valley, the retreat focuses on restoring balance and harmony through holistic programs, emphasizing detox and holistic wellbeing. Experience inner peace and sustainable health strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-01-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 17:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the midst of Mumbai's winter slowdown, Dharana at Shillim emerges as a sanctuary of holistic rejuvenation. Located in a hidden section of the valley, this retreat emphasizes the importance of self-care during the colder months, offering guests a chance to Renew, Realign, and Recharge.

Guided by the philosophy of 'Dharana', the retreat provides a comprehensive approach to wellness that combines Preventative Medicine, Healing Nutrition, Emotional Balance, and Spiritual Harmony. Through these pathways, guests at the retreat can cultivate inner peace, strength, and wisdom.

With nature's detox season upon us, Dharana at Shillim presents signature programs focusing on detox, stress management, and sustainable weight management. These programs offer a blend of yoga, meditation, and targeted therapies, designed to restore balance and promote enduring health from the inside out.

