Renew Your Spirit at Dharana: A Winter Retreat for Holistic Wellbeing

In the midst of Mumbai's winter slowdown, Dharana at Shillim emerges as a sanctuary of holistic rejuvenation. Located in a hidden section of the valley, this retreat emphasizes the importance of self-care during the colder months, offering guests a chance to Renew, Realign, and Recharge.

Guided by the philosophy of 'Dharana', the retreat provides a comprehensive approach to wellness that combines Preventative Medicine, Healing Nutrition, Emotional Balance, and Spiritual Harmony. Through these pathways, guests at the retreat can cultivate inner peace, strength, and wisdom.

With nature's detox season upon us, Dharana at Shillim presents signature programs focusing on detox, stress management, and sustainable weight management. These programs offer a blend of yoga, meditation, and targeted therapies, designed to restore balance and promote enduring health from the inside out.

