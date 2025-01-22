Left Menu

Revolutionizing Cancer and Bone Treatments

Recent studies highlight breakthroughs in medical treatments. A novel monoclonal antibody cocktail has shown promise in significantly extending progression-free survival for liver cancer patients. Additionally, infrequent doses of a bone-strengthening drug have demonstrated long-term benefits for women in early menopause, offering enhanced protection against fractures.

Adding a monoclonal antibody cocktail to standard therapy for inoperable liver cancer has nearly doubled disease-free survival time, according to The Lancet. Traditionally, transarterial chemoembolization (TACE) is used to treat these patients by delivering chemotherapy directly to the tumor, but new drug combinations offer hope.

In a trial involving over 600 participants, the combination of Astra Zeneca's Imfinzi and Roche's Avastin with TACE improved median progression-free survival to 15 months, compared to eight months with a placebo. However, Imfinzi alone did not yield beneficial results, nor was Avastin tested alone.

Meanwhile, infrequent treatments with a bone-strengthening drug can benefit women in early menopause, as two doses of zoledronate five years apart showed a reduced risk of new fractures, according to The New England Journal of Medicine. Results indicate potential cost-effective bone health maintenance strategies for middle-aged women.

