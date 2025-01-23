Left Menu

Lilavati Hospital Joins Forces with Mayo Clinic for Cancer Care Revolution

Lilavati Hospital collaborates with Mayo Clinic to establish a 300-bed Cancer Care Institute in Mumbai and a hospital in Gift City, Gandhinagar. Maharashtra government allocates land near Lilavati. Expected to create thousands of jobs, these projects will enhance healthcare and nursing excellence in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-01-2025 13:10 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 13:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Lilavati Hospital has announced a major partnership with Mayo Clinic from the USA to establish a state-of-the-art Cancer Care Institute in Mumbai, alongside a new hospital in Gift City, Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

The Maharashtra government has provided land allocation near the private hospital in Bandra, and the acquisition is nearing completion, as confirmed by Lilavati Hospital's permanent trustee Prashant Mehta.

The cancer institute, valued at Rs 800 crore, will be built near Lilavati Hospital and offered at a subsidized rate by the government. Set to open in two years, the project will span 3,50,000 square feet and will be funded through donations and bank loans.

The Gift City project, costing Rs 500 crore, is expected to bring significant advancements in Indian healthcare, as detailed by Rajesh Mehta, another trustee of Lilavati Hospital, with completion expected by December 2025.

In parallel, Lilavati Hospital has finalized an MoU with Mayo Clinic to implement a Nursing Excellence Programme to enhance the skills of nursing staff through specialized training.

The initiatives were praised for their potential job creation and advancement of healthcare standards, underscoring international collaboration in this 'Health Temple' in India, as described by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

(With inputs from agencies.)

