Left Menu

Tragedy in Rajouri: Mysterious Illness Spurs Quarantine and Investigation

Over 200 people related to the 17 mysterious illness deaths in Rajouri have been quarantined. Officials identify brain involvement as common factor. MLA Javaid Iqbal Choudhary calls for medical emergency to save lives. Investigations continue, with numerous samples being tested and security measures enforced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 23-01-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 17:51 IST
Tragedy in Rajouri: Mysterious Illness Spurs Quarantine and Investigation
  • Country:
  • India

A health crisis looms in Rajouri as over 200 individuals are quarantined following the mysterious deaths of 17 people. According to officials, these measures are preventive, aimed at curbing the spread of the illness.

Top health officials have noted brain involvement as a significant factor among the deceased in Badhaal village. In response, National Conference leader Javaid Iqbal Choudhary has urged for a medical emergency to contain the situation.

The village has been declared a containment zone, with vigilance up and medical teams investigating the cause, while an SIT looks into possible criminal aspects after neurotoxins were detected in samples.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025