Tragedy in Rajouri: Mysterious Illness Spurs Quarantine and Investigation
Over 200 people related to the 17 mysterious illness deaths in Rajouri have been quarantined. Officials identify brain involvement as common factor. MLA Javaid Iqbal Choudhary calls for medical emergency to save lives. Investigations continue, with numerous samples being tested and security measures enforced.
A health crisis looms in Rajouri as over 200 individuals are quarantined following the mysterious deaths of 17 people. According to officials, these measures are preventive, aimed at curbing the spread of the illness.
Top health officials have noted brain involvement as a significant factor among the deceased in Badhaal village. In response, National Conference leader Javaid Iqbal Choudhary has urged for a medical emergency to contain the situation.
The village has been declared a containment zone, with vigilance up and medical teams investigating the cause, while an SIT looks into possible criminal aspects after neurotoxins were detected in samples.
(With inputs from agencies.)
