Tragedy in Rajouri: Mysterious Illness Spurs Quarantine and Investigation

A health crisis looms in Rajouri as over 200 individuals are quarantined following the mysterious deaths of 17 people. According to officials, these measures are preventive, aimed at curbing the spread of the illness.

Top health officials have noted brain involvement as a significant factor among the deceased in Badhaal village. In response, National Conference leader Javaid Iqbal Choudhary has urged for a medical emergency to contain the situation.

The village has been declared a containment zone, with vigilance up and medical teams investigating the cause, while an SIT looks into possible criminal aspects after neurotoxins were detected in samples.

(With inputs from agencies.)