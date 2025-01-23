Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh's Medical Breakthrough: First Heart Transplant Successfully Conducted

A noble act by the family of brain-dead Baliram Kushwaha led to Madhya Pradesh's first heart transplant at AIIMS Bhopal. The operation marked a milestone for medical services in the state, facilitated by prompt coordination and green corridors in Jabalpur, Bhopal, and Indore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 23-01-2025 23:27 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 23:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In an unprecedented medical achievement, Madhya Pradesh has successfully conducted its first heart transplant operation at AIIMS Bhopal, prompted by the organ donation of Baliram Kushwaha, a brain-dead patient from Jabalpur. This landmark event marks a significant stride in the state's healthcare services.

The operation, which took place on Thursday, was made possible by the altruistic decision of Kushwaha's family to donate his organs. While the heart was transplanted in Bhopal, the liver was transported to Indore's Choithram Hospital for another transplant, illustrating the expansive coordination effort across cities.

The operation involved the establishment of three green corridors, a testament to the collaborative work between the state's administration, medical staff, and the PM Shri Air Ambulance Service. The state's health department emphasized its dedication to public service through this decisive action, setting an inspiring example of humanity and teamwork.

(With inputs from agencies.)

