U.S. WHO Withdrawal Challenges Africa's Health Funding

The U.S. plan to withdraw from the World Health Organization threatens Africa's health initiatives as the continent relies heavily on U.S. funding. The Africa CDC urges African nations to seek alternative funding sources to maintain their health programs and address diseases like HIV/AIDS.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dakar | Updated: 23-01-2025 23:30 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 23:30 IST
  Senegal

The United States' decision to withdraw from the World Health Organization is poised to put immense pressure on Africa's health initiatives, according to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention. The organization urged African countries to explore alternative financing options to sustain their health programs.

U.S. President Donald Trump finalized an executive order for exiting the WHO, creating concerns about the United Nations agency's capacity to manage global health crises without its principal funder. Ngashi Ngongo from Africa CDC expressed reliance on U.S. investment through WHO for public health funding across many African nations.

Ngongo emphasized the significant role WHO has played in Africa, noting that a cut in U.S. funding will definitely impact global health responses. He advocated for African member states to reevaluate public health financing strategies and seek new partnerships to alleviate the expected funding shortfall.

(With inputs from agencies.)

