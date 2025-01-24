Left Menu

The Unseen Power of Our Olfactory Sense

This article explores the olfactory system, emphasizing its connections to memory, emotional health, and neurodegenerative diseases. It highlights key facts about smell, its regenerative properties, impacts on mental health, and the emerging therapies like smell training, particularly post-COVID, to restore olfactory function and improve overall well-being.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Canberra | Updated: 24-01-2025 13:04 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 13:04 IST
The Unseen Power of Our Olfactory Sense
  • Country:
  • Australia

A recent examination of the underappreciated sense of smell reveals its significant role in memory and emotional health, even comparing its value to other senses and personal commodities. It's a vital aspect of our history but remains overlooked.

Research indicates that smell plays a crucial role in mental health and can serve as an indicator for neurodegenerative diseases. The ability to smell frequently regenerates, but issues such as COVID-19 can lead to lasting olfactory dysfunction.

Innovative treatments, such as 'smell training', show promise in helping restore olfactory abilities. This therapy, akin to physiotherapy for the nose, emphasizes how smell impacts quality of life, offering hope particularly for those affected by COVID-19.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025