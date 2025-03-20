Turmoil at Veterans' Affairs: Staffing Shortages and Mental Health Challenges

Joey Cortez, a U.S. Air Force veteran, found himself grappling with heightened anxiety after losing his job at the Department of Veterans' Affairs (VA) amid federal workforce cuts.

Cortez, suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, encountered significant delays in accessing mental health support, a challenge exacerbated by ongoing staffing shortages at the VA.

As the VA faces scrutiny over its handling of mental health services, concerns grow regarding its ability to meet the complex needs of veterans amidst proposed personnel reductions and policy shifts.

