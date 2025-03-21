Left Menu

Emotions Run High in Madhya Pradesh Assembly Over Police Harassment Case

A heated exchange occurred in the Madhya Pradesh assembly as Congress MLA Abhay Mishra raised a police harassment case involving him and his son. Minister Narendra Shivaji Patel assured no injustice would occur, promising a probe after the police officer's transfer, leading to the inspector's suspension and resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 21-03-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 17:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions flared in the Madhya Pradesh assembly when Congress MLA Abhay Mishra raised an alleged police harassment case involving himself and his son. Mishra, visibly emotional, demanded justice and accused the police of mishandling the FIR registered last December at Chorahata police station.

Minister of State for Home Narendra Shivaji Patel attempted to defuse the situation, emphasizing that issues concerning lawmakers' families should be resolved discreetly. Despite Patel's assurances, Mishra insisted on public accountability, threatening drastic measures if ignored.

To calm the assembly, Patel announced the suspension of the implicated police inspector and promised action against those responsible for false complaints. This decision, along with promises of a forthcoming investigation, restored order in the House.

(With inputs from agencies.)

