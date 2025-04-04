AIADMK Walkout: Assembly Drama Over Law and Order Debate
The AIADMK staged a walkout from the Assembly when their leader was denied the chance to raise law and order issues. The incident was further inflamed by a recent attack on Youtuber Savukku Shankar's home, which opposition leaders condemned, accusing the government of inaction.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 04-04-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 18:03 IST
- Country:
- India
In a tumultuous session of the Assembly, AIADMK members staged a dramatic walkout after being barred from discussing a pressing law and order issue.
Opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami's attempt to address the matter was thwarted by Speaker M Appavu, who cited the rejection of a notice by the party's Deputy Leader.
The confrontation comes in the wake of an attack on Youtuber Savukku Shankar, which Palaniswami lambasted as a grave lapse in law enforcement and demanded immediate action against the perpetrators.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement