AIADMK Walkout: Assembly Drama Over Law and Order Debate

The AIADMK staged a walkout from the Assembly when their leader was denied the chance to raise law and order issues. The incident was further inflamed by a recent attack on Youtuber Savukku Shankar's home, which opposition leaders condemned, accusing the government of inaction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 04-04-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 18:03 IST
In a tumultuous session of the Assembly, AIADMK members staged a dramatic walkout after being barred from discussing a pressing law and order issue.

Opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami's attempt to address the matter was thwarted by Speaker M Appavu, who cited the rejection of a notice by the party's Deputy Leader.

The confrontation comes in the wake of an attack on Youtuber Savukku Shankar, which Palaniswami lambasted as a grave lapse in law enforcement and demanded immediate action against the perpetrators.

