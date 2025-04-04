China Tightens Grip on Rare Earth Elements Amid Trade Tensions

China has tightened its control over crucial rare earth elements by imposing export restrictions in response to President Donald Trump's tariff measures. The move aims to curb the U.S.'s access to vital minerals used in various industries, from electronics to clean energy.

The newly announced export controls cover seven categories of medium and heavy rare earths, such as samarium, gadolinium, and terbium. This action, impacting all countries, highlights China's strategic use of its dominant position in the mining and processing sectors.

China's decision may prompt Western nations, including Europe, to search for alternative supply chains to mitigate the risk of dependency on Chinese exports. Additionally, China's existing control over rare earth production poses significant challenges to global industry players.

