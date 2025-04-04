China Tightens Grip on Rare Earth Elements Amid Trade Tensions
China has imposed export restrictions on several rare earth elements in retaliation against U.S. tariffs. These restrictions threaten global supply chains, especially in the U.S., as China produces the majority of the world's rare earths. This move may catalyze Western countries to develop alternative sources.
China has tightened its control over crucial rare earth elements by imposing export restrictions in response to President Donald Trump's tariff measures. The move aims to curb the U.S.'s access to vital minerals used in various industries, from electronics to clean energy.
The newly announced export controls cover seven categories of medium and heavy rare earths, such as samarium, gadolinium, and terbium. This action, impacting all countries, highlights China's strategic use of its dominant position in the mining and processing sectors.
China's decision may prompt Western nations, including Europe, to search for alternative supply chains to mitigate the risk of dependency on Chinese exports. Additionally, China's existing control over rare earth production poses significant challenges to global industry players.
