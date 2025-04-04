Indian Entrepreneurs Defend Startup Ecosystem Innovation

Indian entrepreneurs rallied in defense of the country's startup ecosystem following Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal's critique. Notably, Zepto CEO Aadit Palicha and Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu voiced support for innovation and job creation, addressing the debate sparked by Goyal's comments.

Palicha emphasized the impact of consumer internet companies, describing them as catalysts for tech-led innovation. He contended that India needs to foster "local champions," urging financial backing rather than criticism of those striving for success.

Reacting on social media, Vembu interpreted Goyal's message as a motivation for engineers to tackle challenges. Meanwhile, industry leaders like Anupam Mittal highlighted the need for investment to realize deep-tech potential.

