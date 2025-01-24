Life-Saving Operations: Himachal's 108 Ambulance Service Success

The 108 Ambulance Service in Himachal Pradesh has played a pivotal role in handling over 4,01,750 medical emergencies over the past three years. The Medswan Foundation, under the National Health Mission's guidance, operates this crucial service, which saves a life every four minutes.

According to Ambulance Manager Sachin Patyal, the service manages over 2,000 helpline calls daily, responds to 375 emergencies, and assists with three childbirths, highlighting its effectiveness in the region. The round-the-clock service is free, significantly contributing to maternal healthcare in the hill state.

Patyal noted that 40% of emergencies were referrals requiring higher medical facilities. The service's quick response has also addressed over 25,250 police incidents, 1,790 fire emergencies, 41,000 respiratory cases, and numerous other medical emergencies, showcasing its comprehensive reach.

(With inputs from agencies.)