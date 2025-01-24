Champion of Compassion: Dr. Sahajanand Prasad Singh's Legacy in Medicine

Dr. Sahajanand Prasad Singh, a stalwart in the Indian medical landscape, has received numerous accolades for his extensive contributions. His commitment to service was recognized with the prestigious Dr. B.C. Roy National Award in 2017 and further celebrated by Outlook Magazine as a prominent figure in Bihar.

His dedication to bettering healthcare has not gone unnoticed, with Global Excellence Awards underlining his influence. Singh, a product of Nalanda Medical College, has devoted his career to serving the underprivileged and has played an integral role in the Indian Medical Association (IMA), contributing to numerous socio-medical initiatives in Bihar.

Singh's enduring commitment is evident through his participation in improving medical governance as a former member of the Medical Council of India. His family's medical tradition of serving the poor continues, cementing his legacy as a doctor dedicated to societal welfare.

