Trump Administration's Bold Moves on Health Policies Stir Controversy

Under President Donald Trump, the Justice Department is scaling back on prosecuting cases about blocked access to abortion clinics, referring to such cases as 'weaponization' of law enforcement. Future cases will only be pursued under severe conditions, potentially impacting reproductive health access.

Moreover, the administration has rescinded a plan to ban menthol cigarettes, despite concerns from health advocates about their addictive nature. The FDA's previous proposals targeting flavored tobacco products were withdrawn, complicating public health efforts focused on reducing youth smoking.

In another significant change, the FDA has removed guidance related to diversity in clinical trials, a move aligning with Trump's executive order against diversity initiatives. These decisions signify the administration's departure from previous health policies, sparking debates across the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)