First Mpox Case Reported in Peshawar: Proactive Measures Initiated
Pakistan has detected its first Mpox case of the year at Bacha Khan International Airport in Peshawar. The patient, with a history of travel to Gulf nations, was promptly isolated for testing. Authorities have initiated contact tracing and emphasized strict adherence to international health regulations.
Pakistan's health authorities have reported the year's first Mpox case during routine screening at Peshawar's Bacha Khan International Airport. The detection, reported by The Express Tribune, underscores the nation's ongoing vigilance in monitoring viral threats.
A health ministry spokesperson confirmed the patient had traveled from Gulf countries, highlighting the region's interconnected health risks. Authorities assure public safety through comprehensive screening and compliance with international health standards.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Health Advisor Ehtesham Ali stated that contact tracing efforts are underway to prevent further transmission. While the patient remains in isolation, health teams are closely tracking potential exposures among passengers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
