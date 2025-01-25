Left Menu

Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital Sets Sights on Rs 3,027 Crore IPO to Boost Growth

Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital plans to raise Rs 3,027.26 crore through its IPO for debt repayment and corporate purposes. The IPO, opening January 29-31, involves a fresh issue and an Offer for Sale. With the eye care industry projected to grow, the hospital aims to expand and reduce debt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 25-01-2025 16:43 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 16:43 IST
Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital, a leader in the eye care sector, is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) from January 29 to 31 to raise Rs 3,027.26 crore. According to officials, the funds will be used for debt repayment and general corporate purposes.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 300 crore and an Offer for Sale worth Rs 2,727.26 crore by promoters. CEO Adil Agarwal stated that Rs 195 crore from the fresh issue will specifically address the company's debt, which stands at Rs 373 crore.

With operations in 209 facilities, Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital seeks to capitalize on the burgeoning eye care industry, currently valued at Rs 37,800 crore. The hospital reports significant year-on-year growth and impressive financials, evident from last year's Rs 1,032 crore revenue.

