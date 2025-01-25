Left Menu

Breaking Barriers: Towana Looney's Remarkable Pig Organ Journey

Towana Looney has become the longest living recipient of a pig organ transplant, thriving for 61 days with a gene-edited pig kidney. Her success marks a significant milestone in xenotransplantation, offering hope to thousands awaiting transplants. This groundbreaking surgery highlights the potential of genetically altered animals in addressing organ shortages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 25-01-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 20:39 IST
Breaking Barriers: Towana Looney's Remarkable Pig Organ Journey
  • Country:
  • United States

In a remarkable medical breakthrough, Towana Looney from Alabama has become the longest living recipient of a pig organ transplant. Having received a gene-edited pig kidney, Looney is thriving 61 days post-surgery, a feat that brings promise to the field of xenotransplantation.

Only four other Americans have undergone this experimental procedure, receiving either pig hearts or kidneys, none of whom survived beyond two months. Looney's continued health not only boosts morale among researchers but also serves as vital evidence that genetically altered pig organs could become a viable solution for the critical shortage of human organs available for transplant.

Doctors remain hopeful about Looney's condition as scientists push ahead with plans for the world's first formal studies on animal-to-human transplants. With more than 100,000 people on the U.S. transplant list, primarily in need of kidneys, Looney's journey could be pivotal in advancing medical science and offering renewed hope to those desperately waiting for lifesaving surgeries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025