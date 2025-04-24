Left Menu

Global Health News: Misinformation, Tariffs, and Medical Breakthroughs

Recent health news covers a range of topics, from misinformation about measles vaccines affecting American households to pharmaceutical companies like Merck adjusting profits due to tariff costs. Other highlights include health companies facing U.S.-China tariffs, ongoing legal battles, and advances in medical technology despite political challenges impacting healthcare funding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 18:29 IST
In recent developments, a KFF poll revealed that many Americans are confused about measles and its vaccines due to exposure to false claims. This highlights a pressing issue in public health, as misinformation spreads unchecked, leaving many in doubt about vaccine safety and efficacy.

Meanwhile, Merck reports a profit increase despite lowered sales, attributing the shift to tariff costs. This adjustment affects their Gardasil vaccine supply to China, reflecting the ongoing economic tensions impacting healthcare logistics and revenue forecasts worldwide.

On a different note, pharmaceutical companies like Novo Nordisk and Sanofi continue to advance despite global challenges. Novo Nordisk's popular weight-loss drug Wegovy faces market uncertainties, while Sanofi enjoys a profitable quarter, underpinned by demand for its anti-inflammatory drugs. These stories illustrate the dynamic interplay of health advancements and economic decisions shaping the sector.

