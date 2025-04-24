Global Health News: Misinformation, Tariffs, and Medical Breakthroughs

In recent developments, a KFF poll revealed that many Americans are confused about measles and its vaccines due to exposure to false claims. This highlights a pressing issue in public health, as misinformation spreads unchecked, leaving many in doubt about vaccine safety and efficacy.

Meanwhile, Merck reports a profit increase despite lowered sales, attributing the shift to tariff costs. This adjustment affects their Gardasil vaccine supply to China, reflecting the ongoing economic tensions impacting healthcare logistics and revenue forecasts worldwide.

On a different note, pharmaceutical companies like Novo Nordisk and Sanofi continue to advance despite global challenges. Novo Nordisk's popular weight-loss drug Wegovy faces market uncertainties, while Sanofi enjoys a profitable quarter, underpinned by demand for its anti-inflammatory drugs. These stories illustrate the dynamic interplay of health advancements and economic decisions shaping the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)