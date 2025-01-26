Trump Considers WHO Reentry Amid U.S.-Saudi Investment Talks

In a surprising turn, President Donald Trump expressed interest in potentially rejoining the World Health Organization, reversing a recent decision to withdraw the U.S. from the global health body. Trump's comments came during a rally in Las Vegas, where he emphasized concerns about the U.S. financial contributions.

Trump claimed that the U.S. pays significantly more to the WHO than China, despite its larger population, and stated his demands for organizational reforms as a condition for reentry. The U.S. is set to exit the WHO on January 22, 2026, following Trump's decision to quit the agency earlier this month.

During his remarks, Trump also mentioned discussions with Saudi Arabian officials, including President Mohammed bin Salman. Trump announced a boost in Saudi Arabian investments, potentially reaching $1 trillion, to support U.S. expansion projects, up from their current commitment of $600 billion.

(With inputs from agencies.)