Tributes Flow for Pioneering Cardiac Surgeon Dr. K M Cherian
Dr. K M Cherian, a renowned cardiac surgeon known for performing India's first coronary artery bypass 50 years ago, passed away in Bengaluru. Tributes highlighted his pioneering contributions to cardiac surgery and innovation in health technology. Cherian's work continues to inspire many in the medical field.
- Country:
- India
Dr. K M Cherian, the eminent cardiac surgeon renowned for performing India's inaugural coronary artery bypass, has passed away. Sources confirmed his demise in Bengaluru following a sudden collapse during a function, marking the end of an era in heart surgery innovation.
The city-based veteran surgeon, in his 80s, left behind a legacy celebrated across the medical community. Tributes and condolences flooded in, with Dr. Rajesh Rajan and Dr. Soumya Swaminathan among others expressing their grief and highlighting Dr. Cherian's substantial contributions to cardiac healthcare.
As the founder of 'Frontier Lifeline,' Dr. Cherian was a recipient of several awards, including the esteemed Padma Shri. His work not only paved the way for future advancements in heart surgery but also inspired countless medical professionals and saved innumerable lives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
(Eds: Correcting to say Sreejesh has been awarded Padma Bhushan, not Padma Shri ) Ex-hockey player P R Sreejesh gets Padma Bhushan; former SBI chairperson Arundhati Bhattacharya and cricketer R Ashwin get Padma Shri.
David Syiemlieh Honored with Padma Shri for Pioneering Contributions
West Bengal Icons Honored with Padma Shri
Libia Lobo Sardesai, 100-year-old freedom fighter from Goa; Gokul Chandra Das, Dhak player from West Bengal, among Padma Shri awardees: MHA.
West Bengal Luminaries Honored with Padma Shri Awards