Tributes Flow for Pioneering Cardiac Surgeon Dr. K M Cherian

Dr. K M Cherian, the eminent cardiac surgeon renowned for performing India's inaugural coronary artery bypass, has passed away. Sources confirmed his demise in Bengaluru following a sudden collapse during a function, marking the end of an era in heart surgery innovation.

The city-based veteran surgeon, in his 80s, left behind a legacy celebrated across the medical community. Tributes and condolences flooded in, with Dr. Rajesh Rajan and Dr. Soumya Swaminathan among others expressing their grief and highlighting Dr. Cherian's substantial contributions to cardiac healthcare.

As the founder of 'Frontier Lifeline,' Dr. Cherian was a recipient of several awards, including the esteemed Padma Shri. His work not only paved the way for future advancements in heart surgery but also inspired countless medical professionals and saved innumerable lives.

