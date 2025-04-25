AlcoBev India 2025: Radico Khaitan Pioneers Global Spirits Innovation

Radico Khaitan Ltd., a key player in the Indian alcobev industry, is making strides in transforming the country's spirits sector. AlcoBev India 2025, organized with CIABC and APEDA, highlighted this mission, bringing together industry leaders and government officials to discuss taxation reforms and premiumisation. The goal: enhance global competitiveness.

The conference drew significant attention, including high-ranking Ministry of Food Processing Industries, Commerce Department, and State Excise officials. Their presence underscored the government's support for policies boosting sectorial growth and modernization, ensuring India's position in the global premium spirits market is strengthened.

The event culminated in a fashion show by designer Jyoti Sachdev Iyer, seamlessly integrating Radico's finest spirits into haute couture. Each ensemble showcased was a tribute to Radico's iconic offerings, merging the worlds of fashion and alcoholic beverages for an unforgettable sensory experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)