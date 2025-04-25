Left Menu

AlcoBev India 2025: Radico Khaitan Pioneers Global Spirits Innovation

Radico Khaitan Ltd. spearheads AlcoBev India 2025, in collaboration with CIABC and APEDA, shaping India's alcoholic beverage sector's future. The event focused on policy dialogue, industry growth, and global competitiveness. A fashion showcase highlighted Radico's spirits, blending fine spirits with couture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2025 12:23 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 12:23 IST
AlcoBev India 2025: Radico Khaitan Pioneers Global Spirits Innovation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Radico Khaitan Ltd., a key player in the Indian alcobev industry, is making strides in transforming the country's spirits sector. AlcoBev India 2025, organized with CIABC and APEDA, highlighted this mission, bringing together industry leaders and government officials to discuss taxation reforms and premiumisation. The goal: enhance global competitiveness.

The conference drew significant attention, including high-ranking Ministry of Food Processing Industries, Commerce Department, and State Excise officials. Their presence underscored the government's support for policies boosting sectorial growth and modernization, ensuring India's position in the global premium spirits market is strengthened.

The event culminated in a fashion show by designer Jyoti Sachdev Iyer, seamlessly integrating Radico's finest spirits into haute couture. Each ensemble showcased was a tribute to Radico's iconic offerings, merging the worlds of fashion and alcoholic beverages for an unforgettable sensory experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025