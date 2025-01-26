Left Menu

Trump-Kennedy Health Gambit: A Risky Alliance on American Food and Health Policies

Donald Trump’s appointment of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as the nation’s top health official raises mixed reactions. Kennedy, known for his controversial views, proposes changes ranging from healthier school lunches to unorthodox vaccine policies, while health experts remain cautious about his influence and potential consequences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 26-01-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 20:02 IST
President Donald Trump has appointed Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as the nation's leading health official, a move generating significant debate across the United States. Kennedy, with a track record of controversial vaccine views, brings with him a range of health proposals, from banning TV drug ads to relaxing restrictions on raw milk.

While Kennedy's unusual suggestions make headlines, a number of his mainstream ideas, such as promoting healthy school lunches and regulating food additives, are attracting interest on Capitol Hill. As health advocates navigate this complex scenario, they cautiously support Kennedy's proposals while warning of potential negative impacts his controversial stances might bring.

As Kennedy prepares for Senate confirmation hearings, skepticism surrounds his capability to deliver on these health and nutrition changes. Experts, like former FDA official Dr. Peter Lurie, voice concerns about Kennedy's influence on vaccine policies. Despite this, certain Democrats are willing to collaborate on shared interests in food reform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

