Rising Guillain-Barre Syndrome Cases in Pune: A Health Crisis in Maharashtra

In a tragic turn of events, a man suspected of contracting Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) has died in Solapur, Maharashtra, amid rising GBS cases in Pune. Health officials confirmed the death as potentially linked to the immunological nerve disorder, marking its first suspected fatality in the state.

The deceased, a 40-year-old man hailing from Solapur, was believed to have contracted the disease in Pune and was subsequently admitted to a private hospital in Solapur with severe symptoms, including breathlessness and limb weakness. Despite medical intervention, he succumbed to the illness on Sunday, as reported by Solapur Government Medical College.

With over 100 confirmed cases in Pune, health authorities are investigating a possible connection to contaminated water. State Health Minister Prakash Abitkar spearheads the inquiry, alongside a team of expert doctors dispatched by the central government, as the rapid increase in cases prompts heightened surveillance and medical investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)