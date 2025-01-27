Left Menu

Unraveling Long Covid: New Protein Signature Identified in Children

Researchers have identified a distinct protein signature in the blood of children and teenagers suffering from long Covid, potentially paving the way for diagnostic blood tests. The study, published in 'Pediatric Research', analyzed 112 patients under age 19 and highlighted ongoing inflammation in those affected by long Covid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2025 15:23 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 15:23 IST
Unraveling Long Covid: New Protein Signature Identified in Children
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a breakthrough study, researchers have discovered a 'distinct protein signature in plasma' in children and teenagers enduring long Covid. This finding could lead to a vital blood test for diagnosing the condition, as per a study published in 'Pediatric Research'.

The study, conducted by a team from the Catholic University of Milan, Italy, involved analyzing blood samples from 112 individuals under 19 years of age. This includes 34 with a clinical diagnosis of long Covid and 32 with acute infections. The distinct protein signature reflects ongoing inflammation, akin to what is observed in adults.

The implications of this study are significant, ushering in the potential for a routine blood test that can 'objectively' diagnose long Covid in younger populations and provide timely care. The study also fuels research into identifying therapeutic targets to address pediatric long Covid.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

Protecting privacy in the metaverse: A new frontier in data security

When AI meets medicine: Advancing multilingual care with GPT-4

Blockchain and biometric data: Securing the future of health records

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025