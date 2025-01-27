Unraveling Long Covid: New Protein Signature Identified in Children

In a breakthrough study, researchers have discovered a 'distinct protein signature in plasma' in children and teenagers enduring long Covid. This finding could lead to a vital blood test for diagnosing the condition, as per a study published in 'Pediatric Research'.

The study, conducted by a team from the Catholic University of Milan, Italy, involved analyzing blood samples from 112 individuals under 19 years of age. This includes 34 with a clinical diagnosis of long Covid and 32 with acute infections. The distinct protein signature reflects ongoing inflammation, akin to what is observed in adults.

The implications of this study are significant, ushering in the potential for a routine blood test that can 'objectively' diagnose long Covid in younger populations and provide timely care. The study also fuels research into identifying therapeutic targets to address pediatric long Covid.

(With inputs from agencies.)