Philips Revolutionizes Healthcare with AI-Enabled CT and MRI Innovations

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India – Royal Philips, a leader in health technology, has launched the AI-enabled CT 5300 at the 23rd Asian Oceanian Congress of Radiology (AOCR) 2025. The company highlighted over 1500 installations of its helium-free 1.5T MRI systems globally. The MRI systems feature BlueSeal technology, offering a sealed magnet that reduces helium dependency and related complications.

Bharath Sesha, Managing Director of Philips Indian Subcontinent, expressed excitement over showcasing innovative AI-driven solutions from the company's MRI, CT, ultrasound, and enterprise informatics portfolios. These innovations promise to tackle significant healthcare concerns like staff shortages by improving diagnostic precision and workflow efficiency.

Key innovations presented include the MRI with BlueSeal technology for sustainable operations and the ultra-efficient Spectral CT-7500. Philips aims to transform healthcare delivery, making it more accessible, precise, and equitable across India and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)