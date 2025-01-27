Left Menu

Philips Revolutionizes Healthcare with AI-Enabled CT and MRI Innovations

Royal Philips unveils the AI-enabled CT 5300 and celebrates over 1500 installations of its Helium-Free MRI systems at the AOCR 2025. These cutting-edge systems enhance diagnostic accuracy, improve workflow efficiency, and address healthcare challenges like staff shortages, showcasing Philips' continued commitment to transformative healthcare solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 27-01-2025 16:01 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 16:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India – Royal Philips, a leader in health technology, has launched the AI-enabled CT 5300 at the 23rd Asian Oceanian Congress of Radiology (AOCR) 2025. The company highlighted over 1500 installations of its helium-free 1.5T MRI systems globally. The MRI systems feature BlueSeal technology, offering a sealed magnet that reduces helium dependency and related complications.

Bharath Sesha, Managing Director of Philips Indian Subcontinent, expressed excitement over showcasing innovative AI-driven solutions from the company's MRI, CT, ultrasound, and enterprise informatics portfolios. These innovations promise to tackle significant healthcare concerns like staff shortages by improving diagnostic precision and workflow efficiency.

Key innovations presented include the MRI with BlueSeal technology for sustainable operations and the ultra-efficient Spectral CT-7500. Philips aims to transform healthcare delivery, making it more accessible, precise, and equitable across India and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)

