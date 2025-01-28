UNHCR Chief Urges Global Action to Support Syria’s Recovery and Refugee Return

UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, has called on the international community to take bold and decisive action to aid Syria’s recovery and support displaced Syrians returning to their war-torn homeland. Wrapping up a visit to Syria on Monday, Grandi emphasized the urgent need to rebuild the country and ensure the safety and dignity of returnees.

Since September, over 500,000 refugees have returned to Syria, including 200,000 following the fall of the Assad regime. Additionally, nearly 600,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) have returned to their homes. Despite this progress, Syria continues to face a staggering humanitarian crisis, with 7.4 million people still displaced inside the country and over 6 million refugees abroad.

“This is a critical moment to help Syria emerge from years of bloodshed,” said Grandi. “While many families are courageously returning home, they face overwhelming obstacles: destroyed homes, shattered infrastructure, and widespread poverty.”

High-Level Discussions and Key Visits

In Damascus, Grandi met with Syria’s caretaker leader, Ahmed Al-Sharaa, and other officials to discuss support strategies for returning Syrians. He also visited border crossings, such as Masnaa and Bab Al-Hawa, where he spoke with returnees about their pressing needs. In Aleppo, families shared their struggles with rebuilding their lives amid destroyed infrastructure and scarce resources.

Grandi’s appeal included a call for international donors to prioritize both immediate humanitarian aid and long-term recovery investments, emphasizing the importance of safeguarding the rights and safety of Syrians to encourage sustainable returns.

A Roadmap for Recovery

To make returns safe, dignified, and sustainable, Grandi outlined the need for comprehensive support:

Rebuilding Infrastructure: Investments in health care, education, and essential services like electricity and clean water are critical for creating favorable conditions for returnees. Economic Recovery: Developing job opportunities and lifting sanctions could accelerate recovery efforts and encourage more Syrians to return. Humanitarian Aid: Scaling up assistance for returnees includes transportation, legal support, cash assistance, and provision of essential items like blankets, mattresses, and winter clothing.

Rising Intentions to Return

A recent UNHCR survey revealed a growing desire among Syrian refugees in neighboring countries to return home. In Lebanon, Egypt, Jordan, and Iraq, 27% of refugees indicated plans to return within the next 12 months—up from less than 2% prior to the recent political changes.

“This growing willingness reflects hope for improved security and political stability in Syria,” Grandi noted.

A Call for Global Cooperation

Grandi stressed that international cooperation is essential for sustainable recovery in Syria. Neighboring countries, donors, and the Syrian caretaker authorities must work together to ensure peace and stability across the region.

“This is a pivotal moment,” he said. “The world must act now to support Syria’s recovery and prevent further displacement. By investing in Syria’s people and infrastructure, we can help bring much-needed peace and stability to the region.”

UNHCR Scaling Up Support

UNHCR and its partners are ramping up efforts to meet the massive needs of returnees. This includes helping rebuild homes, providing transportation, and offering legal assistance. With greater investment and international collaboration, the hope is to turn this period of transition into a sustainable recovery for Syria and its people.