Chhattisgarh's Rs 750 Crore Medical Procurement Scandal Uncovered

A significant scandal involving the procurement of medical equipment and reagent chemicals, collectively worth more than Rs 750 crore, has surfaced in Chhattisgarh. Allegations of irregularities have led to registration of a case against top health department officials and several firms. The case, filed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Economic Offence Wing, points to major misuse of state funds.

Authorities reported that firms like Mokshit Corporation and CB Corporation, among others, were involved in purchasing reagents and equipment without proper assessment of requirements or availability in health centers. This oversight resulted in the loss of crores for the state exchequer due to lack of need and infrastructure for the procured materials, including CBC machines and storage equipment.

Investigations are ongoing with raids conducted across multiple locations. Evidence collected includes numerous documents and electronic devices. The probe further reveals that market rates were surpassed, with items procured at exorbitant prices, casting a glaring light on the opaque procurement processes and potential collusion between the corporations and the health services directorate.

(With inputs from agencies.)