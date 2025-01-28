Trump Administration Halts Lifesaving Aid Worldwide

The Trump administration has taken a controversial step by halting the shipment of critical drugs for HIV, malaria, and tuberculosis, along with vital medical supplies for newborns across several countries, following a memo accessed by Reuters.

On Tuesday, USAID contractors and partners were informed to immediately pause operations, according to sources. This halt is part of a comprehensive freeze on U.S. aid as programs undergo review since Trump's inauguration. Notably, Chemonics, a major U.S. consulting firm collaborating with USAID for global medicine supply, received one such directive.

The cessation affects healthcare provisions for HIV, malaria, tuberculosis, contraception, and maternal and child health supplies. Former USAID global health head, Atul Gawande, voiced grave concerns over this suspension, underscoring its potential to disrupt treatment for 20 million people living with HIV, possibly leading to drug-resistant strains and increased virus transmission.

