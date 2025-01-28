Left Menu

Trump Administration Halts Lifesaving Aid Worldwide

The Trump administration has halted the supply of essential HIV, malaria, and tuberculosis drugs and medical supplies globally through USAID. This decision, part of a broader freeze on U.S. aid, threatens millions reliant on these supplies, risking drug-resistant strain emergence and transmission of diseases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 17:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration has taken a controversial step by halting the shipment of critical drugs for HIV, malaria, and tuberculosis, along with vital medical supplies for newborns across several countries, following a memo accessed by Reuters.

On Tuesday, USAID contractors and partners were informed to immediately pause operations, according to sources. This halt is part of a comprehensive freeze on U.S. aid as programs undergo review since Trump's inauguration. Notably, Chemonics, a major U.S. consulting firm collaborating with USAID for global medicine supply, received one such directive.

The cessation affects healthcare provisions for HIV, malaria, tuberculosis, contraception, and maternal and child health supplies. Former USAID global health head, Atul Gawande, voiced grave concerns over this suspension, underscoring its potential to disrupt treatment for 20 million people living with HIV, possibly leading to drug-resistant strains and increased virus transmission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

