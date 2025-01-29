Arunachal Pradesh Enrolls Journalists in CMAAY

In a significant move, the Arunachal Pradesh government on Wednesday enrolled working journalists under the Chief Minister Arogya Arunachal Yojana (CMAAY).

This initiative follows a notification from February last year, ensuring all journalists in Arunachal Pradesh meet eligibility criteria for health benefits.

Health Minister Biyuram Wahge highlighted the media's vital role, urging reporters to actively disseminate information on government schemes to the public.

The mass enrollment includes both state tribe and non-tribe journalists, aiming to acknowledge their contributions while ensuring their well-being.

APC president Dodum Yangfo and APUWJ president Amar Sangno praised the initiative, recognizing it as a major step in addressing the challenges faced by journalists.

(With inputs from agencies.)