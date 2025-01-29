Arunachal Pradesh Enrolls Journalists in CMAAY

Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh's government has included journalists in the Chief Minister Arogya Arunachal Yojana (CMAAY) healthcare scheme. The enrollment covers journalists from both state tribes and non-tribes, recognising their contributions. The scheme aims to safeguard the health of media professionals facing occupational risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 29-01-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 20:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

In a significant move, the Arunachal Pradesh government on Wednesday enrolled working journalists under the Chief Minister Arogya Arunachal Yojana (CMAAY).

This initiative follows a notification from February last year, ensuring all journalists in Arunachal Pradesh meet eligibility criteria for health benefits.

Health Minister Biyuram Wahge highlighted the media's vital role, urging reporters to actively disseminate information on government schemes to the public.

The mass enrollment includes both state tribe and non-tribe journalists, aiming to acknowledge their contributions while ensuring their well-being.

APC president Dodum Yangfo and APUWJ president Amar Sangno praised the initiative, recognizing it as a major step in addressing the challenges faced by journalists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

