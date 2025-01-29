Suspected Guillain-Barre Syndrome Cases Stir Concerns in West Bengal
Three individuals, including a child, have passed away in West Bengal due to suspected Guillain-Barre Syndrome. The deaths occurred in Kolkata and Hooghly district government hospitals. While families suspect the cause is GBS, the state health department has yet to confirm. Additional children are receiving treatment for similar symptoms.
- Country:
- India
Three individuals, including one child, have reportedly died due to suspected Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) in West Bengal over the past four days. The state health department has not yet confirmed GBS as the official cause of their deaths.
The fatalities were reported at government hospitals located in Kolkata and Hooghly district. The deceased include 10-year-old Debkumar Sahu from Jagaddal, 17-year-old Aritra Manal from Amdanga, and a 48-year-old man from Dhaniakhali village.
While authorities maintain the situation is under control, family members of the deceased assert that GBS, an immunological disorder, was responsible. Four other children are currently being treated for suspected GBS at BC Roy Hospital and Institute of Child Health.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kolkata Metro Faces Dilemma Over East-West Corridor Shutdown for Signalling Upgrade
Enforcement Directorate Probes Fake Passport Racket in Kolkata
Former West Bengal minister Jyoti Priya Mallick granted bail by Kolkata court in ED case on ration scam.
Alliance Air Expands Connectivity in North East: New Flights from Imphal to Kolkata, Guwahati, and Dimapur Launched
Germany Takes Center Stage at 48th International Kolkata Book Fair