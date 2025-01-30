Health Headlines: Flu, Diphtheria, and Drug Cost Debates

European health agencies are focusing on bird flu as a potential human threat, warning of its pandemic risk. Recommendations are based on genetic studies tracking the virus's evolution.

A tragic diphtheria case in Berlin highlights the importance of vaccination, as a 10-year-old boy dies from the preventable illness after infection in October.

In U.S. political health news, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. faces scrutiny at his Senate hearing over alleged anti-vaccine stances. Meanwhile, the Trump administration emphasizes transparency in drug pricing and issues waivers for HIV aid.

(With inputs from agencies.)