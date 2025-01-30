Left Menu

Dr Agarwal's Health Care IPO: Eyeing Success

Dr Agarwal's Health Care Ltd's IPO was subscribed 42% on its second day. The issue, combining new shares and an Offer For Sale, aims to raise substantial funds, including Rs 195 crore for debt payments. Its network spans 193 facilities predominantly in South India.

New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2025 18:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location.
Dr Agarwal's Health Care Ltd's initial public offering (IPO) attracted 42% subscription by the second day, according to NSE data released on Thursday. The IPO witnessed bids for 2,25,71,920 shares against the available 5,35,26,172 shares.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) segment reached 1.01 times subscription, while retail investors subscribed to 23% of their quota and non-institutional investors accounted for 12% of their portion. Earlier, the company secured over Rs 875.5 crore from anchor investors.

The Rs 3,027.26-crore IPO features a fresh issue worth Rs 300 crore alongside an Offer For Sale (OFS) totaling 6.78 crore shares valued at Rs 2,727.26 crore at the price cap. The raised funds will support debt repayment and potential acquisitions. Dr Agarwal's Health Care operates 193 facilities, mostly in South India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

