Ebola Outbreak Grips Kampala

In a grim turn of events, Uganda's capital, Kampala, has reported a fresh outbreak of the Ebola virus, marking the nation's ninth such crisis since 2000. The health ministry announced the death of the first confirmed patient on Thursday, a male nurse, who succumbed to the virus after experiencing multi-organ failure.

The patient sought treatment at various facilities, including the Mulago National Referral Hospital, before ultimately passing away on January 29. Post-mortem results confirmed the presence of the Sudan strain of Ebola. As Kampala is a crowded metropolis, contact tracing presents a significant challenge with over 44 individuals, including 30 health workers, identified for tracking.

This outbreak follows a recent struggle to contain the virus in late 2022, which claimed the lives of 55 individuals out of 143 infected. Authorities are preparing for immediate vaccination of known contacts, although no approved vaccine exists for this particular strain. Uganda's strategic location, adjoining nations like Tanzania and Rwanda, compounds control efforts with the threat of cross-border viral transmission.

(With inputs from agencies.)