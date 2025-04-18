FBI Nabs Indian Terror Suspect with ISI Ties
Harpreet Singh, wanted for terror attacks in India's Punjab and alleged collaboration with Pakistan's ISI, was arrested by the FBI in Sacramento. Singh had entered the US illegally and evaded capture using burner phones. His arrest showcases successful international cooperation in combating global threats.
The FBI has arrested Harpreet Singh, an Indian national wanted in connection with terror attacks in Punjab, India. Singh, allegedly tied to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), was captured in Sacramento, marking a significant breakthrough in international counterterrorism efforts.
Singh entered the United States illegally and maintained his elusive profile by relying on burner phones and encrypted communications, explained the FBI Sacramento. His arrest was carried out by the agency in collaboration with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Enforcement and Removal Operations.
The FBI, in a statement, emphasized that Singh is associated with two international terrorist groups, strengthening the dangerous nature of his activities. His capture demonstrates the critical role of international collaboration in addressing global security threats.
(With inputs from agencies.)
